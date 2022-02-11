CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly surfaced surveillance video captured the moment a security detail for a City of Miami commissioner tackled the son of U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez in Coral Gables.

Wednesday night’s confrontation happened after, police said, Gimenez Jr. walked behind Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla at Morton’s Steakhouse on Ponce de Leon Boulevard, insulted him and then slapped him.

According to the arrest form, Gimenez went to jail after the restaurant encounter and bonded out soon after.

Gimenez, who is a lawyer, was charged with simple battery in the case.

His father served as mayor of Miami-Dade County from 2011 to 2020.

