Video shows Giuliani associate standing behind Gov. DeSantis, wife during election night

(WSVN) - A newly-released video shows a South Florida man embroiled in the presidential impeachment investigation standing behind the Florida governor and his wife during election night.

Lev Parnas could be seen standing behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Casey DeSantis on Nov. 6, 2018.

Parnas donated to DeSantis through a company called Global Energy Partners. A spokeswoman for DeSantis said a $50,000 donation was returned to the federal government.

The donation was made one day before President Donald Trump tweeted his endorsement of DeSantis.

The Miami Herald reported on Oct. 4 that Parnas and his partner Igor Fruman held two fundraisers for DeSantis in the summer and fall of 2018. One of the events had fewer than 30 people in attendance.

Parnas and Fruman were clients of Rudy Giuliani, who is the president’s personal lawyer, and the men were accused of helping Giuliani in his efforts to find compromising information on Joe Biden and his son’s dealings in Ukraine.

7News has reached out to DeSantis’ office for comment but have yet to receive a response.

