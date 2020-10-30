Video shows dozens of mail-in ballots in bins at SW Miami-Dade post office

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Democratic lawmaker and Republican officials are raising concerns after cellphone video recorded at a post office in Southwest Miami-Dade showed dozens of mail-in ballots in bins and on the floor.

The footage was said to be taken inside the U.S. Post Office branch in the Princeton area, along the 13000 block of Southwest 250th Street.

Florida House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee posted the video to Twitter after receiving it from a concerned postal worker.

Raw footage of mailroom in post office here in Miami Dade. Source revealed “mail in ballots are within these piled up in bins on the floor. Mail has been sitting for over week!.” @AmandiOnAir @PeterSchorschFL @MarcACaputo @GlennaWPLG @CNNPolitics @NewsbySmiley @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/DO8jx1VUnz — Dem House Leader (@kionnemcghee) October 30, 2020

In the tweet, the lawmaker wrote the postal worker informed him the ballots have been “sitting for over a week.”

Friday evening, 7News cameras captured U.S. Postal Police inspectors at the Princeton branch.

As of 6 p.m., U.S. Postal Service officials have not commented on the matter. The agency has come under close scrutiny after the recently appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy implemented a major restructuring and cost-cutting agenda.

In a statement, McGhee wrote, “It is unthinkable that these ballots have been sitting in boxes day after day, potentially denying people a voice in their democracy. These people did what was asked … We all know Postmaster General DeJoy has been trying to enact so-called cost cutting measures, and we all know they have slowed down the ability of our postal workers to do their jobs.”

Miami-Dade Republicans Chairman Nelson Diaz said he is also concerned about these ballots.

“It’s a little disturbing to see ballots laying around unsecured, unguarded at a post office,” he said. “I think this is why, as Republicans, we’ve been urging people to take their ballots directly to an early voting site or to just show up and vote early.”

Diaz said he wants to know whether this is a common occurrence or an isolated incident.

Suzy Trutie, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Elections Departments, issued a statement on the matter that reads, “We are aware of the footage and immediately reported this to our contact at the U.S. Postal Service. They are looking into the matter and have assured us that all ballots will be delivered timely.”

