Vice President Pence expected to meet with Venezuelan exiles, lawmakers in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make a stop in Doral to meet with local lawmakers and members of the Venezuelan exile community.

Pence disembarked Air Force Two at Miami International Airport with Second Lady Karen Pence, at around 11:30 a.m., Friday.

The vice president will discuss the current situation in Venezuela as tensions remain high between Nicolás Maduro and self-proclaimed President Juan Guaidó.

The event was described as a listening session, speech and rally in support of Guaidó.

Pence will also meet with Sen. Rick Scott, Sen. Marco Rubio, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, all from Florida.

It comes on the heels of the Trump administration officially recognizing Guaidó as the official president of Venezuela.

Several days of intense protests broke out after the unofficial transfer of power in the nation.

Under Maduro’s ruling, the people of Venezuela had been suffering an economic and humanitarian crisis.

Pence’s appearance is scheduled to take place at some point early in the afternoon.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.