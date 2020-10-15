Vice President Mike Pence to make 2 South Florida stops on Thursday

MIAMI (WSVN) - President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will both be in South Florida on Thursday, attending separate events.

At 12:30 p.m., Pence will be speaking at an event at the Memorial Cubano located at Tamiami Park.

The vice president is expected to try and reach out to Venezuelan voters, and focus on how the United States was the first to formally recognize Juan Guaidó as the interim president of Venezuela.

He may also bring up the unemployment rate in the U.S. and jobs.

Pence will then head over to a “Faith in America” event at the Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami Gardens.

The event is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.

