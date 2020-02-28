Vice President Mike Pence to discuss coronavirus response in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Vice President Mike Pence is set to speak on the preparations for the coronavirus outbreak during a visit to Palm Beach County.

The vice president, who was named the head of the government’s coronavirus response, is scheduled to hold a Coronavirus Response and Preparedness meeting alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 3 p.m.

LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence is speaking in West Palm Beach alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on the government's response to the illness. https://t.co/zY5MhIBUEO — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 28, 2020

More than 83,000 cases of COVID-19, the formal name for the virus, have occurred since it emerged in China.

The illness is characterized by fever and coughing and in serious cases shortness of breath or pneumonia.

COVID-19 Resources:

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.