WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vice President Kamala Harris brought her “Fight for Our Freedoms” college tour to South Florida today, with Florida International University as the next destination.

Thursday afternoon’s stop, Harris’ sixth on her month-long nationwide tour, aimed to provide a unique platform for students to voice their concerns and aspirations in the ongoing quest for freedom.

Harris’ visit to the Modesto A. Maidique Campus in West Miami-Dade also aimed to spark crucial conversations on pressing national challenges, from climate change to voting rights.

The vice president touched down at Miami International Airport at around 2 p.m., then made her way to Panthers territory.

As she took the stage, students and the community listened to her insights into the relentless pursuit of cherished liberties.

At one point, Harris turned the tables and asked the audience a question about gun violence.

“Raise your hand and hold it up if you had to have, between kindergarten and high school, an active shooter drill at your school,” she said.

Most audience members raised their hands.

Harris’ commitment to engaging with the younger generation underscores their pivotal role in shaping America’s future. Her visit to South Florida marked a momentous opportunity for FIU students and the region to actively participate in the dialogue on our nation’s fundamental principles.

In addition to the vice president’s participation, Isabel Guzman, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, also addressed the audience at event. The conversation was moderated by Fat Joe and Anthony Ramos and livestreamed on WhiteHouse.Gov/Live.

