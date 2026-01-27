WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has notified Congress that it is taking the first steps to possibly re-open the shuttered U.S. Embassy in Venezuela by sending in a regular contingent of temporary staffers to conduct “select” diplomatic functions.

In a notice to lawmakers dated Monday and obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday, the State Department said the staffers would live and work in a temporary facility while the existing embassy compound, which was shuttered in March, 2019, is brought up to standard.

