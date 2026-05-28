FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz announced on Thursday that he was running for re-election in the newly redrawn congressional district 25.

The new district is largely coastal, stretching from Highland Beach in Palm Beach County to Miami Beach.

In a statement, the two-term congressman said his constituents are living paycheck to paycheck, and he’s looking to change that.

“The American people are struggling to afford a regular way of life. Many barely have enough money for their bills and feel squeezed by rising costs. We must work together to bring back the American dream for the middle class in America. I have never hesitated to work with anyone across the aisle if I think it’ll improve the lives of my constituents,” he said.

Moskowitz decided to run in the new district after the Florida Legislature upended the congressional map ahead of the midterm elections, aiming to give Republicans additional seats in Congress.

The new map lines reduce the traditionally Democratic-leaning districts from eight to four.

His old district, the 23rd Congressional District, consists of Boca Raton and Coral Springs and extends south of Fort Lauderdale.

Republicans were quick to predict the congressman would lose in November if he were the Democratic nominee.

“Least Effective Florida Democrat Jared Moskowitz just sealed his own political fate. Lil’ Jared was already on his way to losing this fall, and by choosing to run in a district President Trump won by nine points, he has guaranteed a loss in November,” said a spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Meantime, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose district was also redrawn, chose to run in Florida’s 20th district, forcing her into a clash with other Democrats.

“They basically took a bomb and dropped it in the middle of Broward County’s congressional district and blew our districts to smithereens,” she said.

As for Moskowitz’s race, he faces Democrat Oliver Larkin in the primary, and the winner will face one of the five Republicans currently running for the seat.

Larkin told 7News he looks forward to debating Moskowitz in the new district.

The primary election is set for Aug. 18.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.