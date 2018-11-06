Uber and Lyft are offering discounted rides to the polls

(WSVN) - Uber and Lyft are rolling out plans to make getting to the polls on voting day easier.

The ride sharing apps are offering free and discounted rides to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The companies partnered with various voting groups to provide the services.

Uber will be featuring a “get to the polls” button, to help voters quickly find their polling location and they will giving $10 off the cheapest option. The discount uses the promo code VOTE2018 and it’s only good for a single ride.

Lyft is giving customers 50 percent off a ride to the polls. To get the Lyft discount code, riders have to enter their zip code and a code will be generated.

For more info on the Lyft discount, click here. For more info on the Uber discount, click here.

