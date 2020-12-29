U.S. Treasury Secretary: $600 stimulus checks to be deposited in bank accounts as soon as Tuesday night

(WSVN) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced eligible Americans could start to see their $600 stimulus check deposited in their bank accounts as soon as Tuesday night.

Mnuchin took to Twitter to make the announcement at 5:40 p.m.

.@USTreasury has delivered a payment file to the @FederalReserve for Americans’ Economic Impact Payments. These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week (1/2) — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020

“These payments may being to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into the next week,” his tweet read.

Mnuchin also said paper checks will start to be mailed out on Wednesday.

Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow. Later this week, you can check the status of your payment at https://t.co/pFBzGzK8mD. (2/2) — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020

Americans earning up to $75,000 will qualify to will receive a one-time $600 payment, while married couples will receive $1,200.

Families with dependent children will receive up to $600 per child.

Americans can check the status of their payments later this week by visiting the IRS’ website.

The second round of stimulus payments are part of the economic stimulus package President Donald Trump signed on Sunday.

On Monday, House Democrats passed legislation that would increase stimulus payments to $2,000, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked the measure on Tuesday.

President Trump took to Twitter to express his frustration with the delay in his request that Americans were each given $2,000 stimulus payments.

Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. $600 IS NOT ENOUGH! Also, get rid of Section 230 – Don’t let Big Tech steal our Country, and don’t let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough! https://t.co/GMotstu7OI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

