U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals announces 2:1 ruling in ending Temporary Protection Status

MIAMI (WSVN) - A new ruling could spell trouble for hundreds of thousands of immigrants depending on Temporary Protection Status (TPS).

Outrage and anxiety is being felt by the many families who benefit from TPS after receiving an update they were not hoping to get.

Immigrants are on high alert after a 2:1 ruling from a panel of the Ninth United States Circuit Court of Appeals.

The ruling concerns 300,000 immigrants from Sudan, Nicaragua, Haiti and El Salvador living in the U.S. with TPS.

TPS is a form of humanitarian relief.

“TPS holders have been in the U.S. for more than 20 years,” said TPS Coordinator Yareliz Mendez Zamora. “They’ve built families here and they deserve dignity and respect.”

South Florida TPS holders and advocates came together on Tuesday morning to condemn the decision made on Monday.

“This decision will affect hundreds of thousands of hardworking people,” said TPS holder Rony PonThieux. “It will also have a big impact in America’s economy, but also, this decision will put more than 120,000 U.S.-born children at risk of losing their parents.”

The ruling brought President Donald Trump closer to ending TPS.

The administration has argued that repeated extensions of the status are contrary to its purpose and moved to end protections for certain countries.

If the decision stands, that means, thousands of immigrants living in the U.S. could be deported.

A lower court had initially blocked the Trump administration’s plan.

The plaintiffs in this case have said they will ask for a review.

