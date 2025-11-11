ARLINGTON, Va. (WSVN) — President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance honored veterans with touching celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery.

The officials took part in a wreath laying ceremony on Tuesday morning, thanking the veterans for their service and sacrifice defending the country.

“Each of you has earned the respect and the gratitude of our entire nation. We love you, we salute you, and we will never forget what you have done to keep America safe, sovereign, and free. Thank you very much,” said Trump.

The annual Bells of Peace Ceremony commemorates the millions of Americans who served in World War I.

The bells ring at the 11th hour across the nation. The ceremony in Arlington occurs at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, honoring those who have fallen.

