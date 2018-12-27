Trump uses officer’s killing to push for wall

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – President Donald Trump says the shooting death of a California officer by a man in the country illegally shows the need for a border crackdown.

Trump tweeted Thursday that a “full scale” manhunt is underway for the assailant and that it’s “time to get tough on Border Security.” He ended the message with: “Build the Wall!”

A man killed Cpl. Ronil Singh of the small-town Newman Police Department during a traffic stop Wednesday over suspected drunken driving.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said Thursday that the gunman is in United States illegally but didn’t release his name or other details.

Trump’s tweet comes during a partial government shutdown over an impasse on funding his wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

