Trump tweets ‘SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL’ as cases rise

(WSVN) - President Donald Trump weighed in on schools scrambling to reopen this coming Fall over Twitter.

Trump tweeted out a short message Monday afternoon:

SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

As the number of positive cases continue to soar across the country, school districts are still trying to figure out what the best course of action is with the upcoming school year.

It remains up to individual states to determine their own reopening plan.

