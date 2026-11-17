(CNN) — Days after a debilitating nationwide ground stop, the Trump administration’s push for emergency funding for the nation’s aging air traffic control system is running into resistance from top Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued an urgent demand this weekend for as much as $50 billion after halted flights left over a million passengers stranded on Friday.

But key Republicans – including Senate Majority Leader John Thune – are demanding more information about that request, including what the administration had done with the last sizable tranche of funding meant to upgrade those air systems. And few lawmakers believe the GOP-led Congress will be able to deliver that money in the final weeks of their power, before the Democratic takeover begins in January.

“I think it’s highly unlikely that Congress is just going to write a check for $50 billion just because he says so,” GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said of Duffy’s request.

He added that any push to spend that kind of money – a sum that rivals the annual appropriations for many government departments – would need far more time to win approval from Congress.

“When you do things really fast around here, you make mistakes. And that’s why the whole system is designed to move methodically and deliberatively,” Cornyn warned.

Congress approved $12.5 billion last year to update air traffic control systems as part of President Donald Trump’s massive spending and policy bill – which many lawmakers, including Thune, have argued has not yet been fully spent.

“About $8 billion of that [is] still sitting around,” Thune said on Monday of the initial $12.5 billion tranche. “I mean there’s some explanations that have to be given as to why that number is where it is,” he added, arguing Congress has “attempted to do what we can to ensure that the concerns they have about modernization” are answered.

Others in GOP leadership are privately baffled — or even frustrated — by Duffy’s attempt to blame Congress for a funding shortfall, despite Republicans doling out billions last year, according to multiple sources. Republicans aren’t ruling out more money for air traffic modernization — a decades-long priority for both parties. But they’re making clear that they won’t simply rubber stamp $50 billion – or any amount – without clarity from the White House about where the money has gone so far.

“What I think a lot of people don’t realize is that the FAA has not spent the money that we previously appropriated — and that part of that money was designated to beautify airports. That should not be the priority. We do have a serious problem with our air traffic control system,” said GOP Sen. Susan Collins, a top Senate appropriator who said she was briefed over the weekend by the FAA administrator.

But, of the request for more funding, she said: “I don’t see the justification yet for that much.”

Another reason for the hesitation in Congress: Lawmakers are not entirely clear on what happened to ground flights on Friday. Some key lawmakers will get briefed behind closed doors on Tuesday. And Duffy will meet with Senate Republicans over lunch on Capitol Hill, according to a source familiar.

“Well, we gave them $12.5 billion,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, a member of GOP leadership, said when asked about Duffy’s finger-pointing at Congress amid fallout over the decision to ground flights.

A DOT spokesperson called the $12.5 billion from Congress a “downpayment” and said the funding has been allocated for specific projects that can’t be used for the modernization that Duffy has been calling for. The secretary has repeatedly said in recent days that his agency does not have the funding it needs.

“I have no money in that $12.5 billion that I can use for a new architecture for telecom. I can’t build new software to manage our airplanes in the airspace because it dates back to the 1990s, but there’s no money for that. There’s no money for towers. Our towers are old,” Duffy said on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Dana Bash on Sunday.

According to a source familiar with the plans, DOT has “allocated” all of the $12.5 billion to certain projects. However, the money is not deemed “spent” until those specific projects are installed and operational. Several of the DOT’s plans are underway, the source said. Duffy has publicly stated the $12.5 billion will be spent by the end of December 2028.

Additionally, a fact sheet from the department argued that “it does not have the legal flexibility to move funds from one workstream to another” and that “separate funding is needed to cover separate work streams.” The fact sheet outlined efforts such as modernizing the digital architecture powering air traffic control and upgrading and replacing aviation infrastructure.

GOP Sen. Rand Paul repeatedly called for an accounting of where the $12.5 billion has gone. “I think a methodical look at what happened, what mistakes were made, where the money is being spent, before we just immediately throw more money at the problem,” he said.

GOP Sen. John Kennedy made clear he wants Duffy to explain why they need the money. “I want him to sit me down and explain to me what happened and the problem, like he’s talking to a moderately intelligent ninth grader.”

“Then I want him to explain how it’s going to be fixed, when it’s going to be fixed, who’s going to fix it, and how much it’s going to cost,” he said.

As of June, the agency had spent only $474.9 million of the $12.5 billion Congress had appropriated, according to data from a congressional source shared with CNN.

Congress appropriated $1.9 billion to specifically help build a new air traffic control center, for example, but none of that money had been spent by the agency as of June, the source told CNN.

The data shared with CNN shows that the FAA had $4.75 billion dedicated to telecommunications infrastructure and that only $309 million had been spent as of June.

At least one Republican said he has been rattled by a string of high-profile outages across the US – including that nationwide ground stop – and wants to probe whether any of the incidents are related.

“I want a deeper dive. I think we too quickly dismissed that there was no malicious acts,” Sen. Tim Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL and combat veteran, said on Monday. “We had Microsoft go down on Thursday, air traffic go down on Friday, banks go down today. We have very sophisticated digital adversaries. That sounds a little too much of a coincidence to me. So before we dismiss that, I want to see the details on that.”

GOP Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, another senator with some of the nation’s busiest airports in his state, was noncommittal on whether he’d approve the funding.

“I think we have to get all the facts before we do anything…seeing how they’re going to use it,” Scott said. “We have to have a budget and what the timeline is, who’s going to do it, all that.”

This story has been updated with additional details.

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