Trump to tout ‘America First’ at Davos summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has arrived in Switzerland to tout his “America First” policies at the World Economic Forum.

Trump landed in Switzerland Thursday morning. He is expected to meet with world leaders, attend a reception, host a dinner for European business executives and give a keynote address Friday.

Trump comes to the globally minded conference days after signing new tariffs to boost American manufacturers. He is expected to tout the booming economy and recent tax cut legislation.

Trump’s is the first visit by a sitting president to summit in Davos since Bill Clinton appeared in 2000.

His decision to attend was a surprise, given his protectionist policies. Trump has withdrawn from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement and demanded changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

