MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - President Donald Trump landed in Miami ahead of the Future Investment Initiative Institute Miami 2025 summit, where he is expected to speak and gather with world leaders, investors and policymakers at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach.

The president departed Palm Beach International Airport Wednesday morning and landed at Miami International Airport at around 9 a.m. He was seen with his golf shoes on as he got into his motorcade, which took him to his golf resort, Trump National Doral Miami.

Supporters lined the streets near the golf resort, cheering and waving as Trump’s motorcade drove by.

“It’s something big and exciting. I love it. I love this president,” said a woman.

Trump will attend the event that is being put on by Saudi Arabia’s investment fund. He is scheduled to speak at the event at 5 p.m.

The conference brings together hundreds of investors and leaders from around the globe, as well as heavy traffic.

Miami Beach Police warned residents to expect traffic delays and road closures in the mid-Beach area as the president’s safety is top priority while he’s in town.

“People can expect to feel severe delays in the Middle Beach district,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Christopher Bess.

While officials said the area most impacted will be the mid-Beach area, drivers can expected gridlock to be felt throughout.

“From 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., people can expect to observe hard traffic closures and intermediate closures as well,” said Bess. “This is for safety purposes; we will have resources out there to best mitigate these traffic plans, and we encourage everyone to plan accordingly.”

Parking is also off limits between 30th and 41st streets.

Wednesday’s event comes amid rising tensions with Ukraine.

Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday to share a long-winded post where he took shots at Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The president wrote: “A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left.”

The social media posts came one day after Trump falsely claimed that Ukraine started the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. He said that after Zelenskyy criticized Trump for not inviting Ukraine to talks between U.S. and Russian diplomats on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy also took shots at Trump on Wednesday, saying he lives in a “disinformation space.”

After giving his speech, Trump is expected to return to MIA between 6:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Drivers can expect delays on either State Road 112 or 836 before he flies back to the White House. They are encouraged to use the MacArthur or 79th Street causeways to avoid traffic.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.