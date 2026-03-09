DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - President Donald Trump will be meeting with Republican lawmakers in South Florida at the party’s annual retreat.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at the entrance of Trump National Doral, Monday morning. Officers were seen sweeping vehicles as the commander in chief is set to host the second annual GOP issues conference.

The event, aimed at getting Republican lawmakers on the same agenda ahead of the midterm elections, comes after Trump hosted leaders of 13 different Caribbean, South and Central American countries for the Summit of the Americas, also in Doral.

“Every leader here today is united in the conviction that we cannot and will not tolerate the lawlessness in our hemisphere any longer,” said Trump.

The summit’s goal was to bring together a new military alliance to eliminate cartels in the West.

It comes as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran continues. While that remains the top priority, Trump also reiterated that action in Cuba could be next.

“Cuba’s in its last moments of life as it was. It will have a great new life, but it’s in its last moments of life the way it is, but our focus is on Iran,” he said.

Trump mentioned that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is speaking with the island’s regime. Rubio’s said the island nation’s government is trying to make a deal.

“We want the world to see that when you are a friend and an ally of the United States, it is a good thing, it’s reciprocated, it comes back the other way as well,” said Rubio.

Half of the island is in the dark, and two power plants aren’t working because of fuel shortages.

Many Cuban Americans, including Doral Mayor Christi Fraga, told 7News that they now have hope for a free Cuba

“This will be a time to see many nations free, and I think that [Trump] has kept his word so far on many of those commitments,” said Fraga. “I think we’ve all been frighting for freedom in Cuba for a very long time.”

Organizers of the retreat said several road closures will remain in place near Trump National Doral as Republican lawmakers arrive at the venue. They advise drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.