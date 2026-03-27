MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - President Trump will be the headliner at a global economic summit in Miami Beach and his arrival to the area will bring road closures and traffic delays.

The president will deliver remarks at FII Priority summit at 5:30 p.m. at the Faena Hotel on Friday afternoon.

7News cameras captured a mobile command center set up by Miami Beach Police along 32nd Street and Collins Avenue as well as a massive law enforcement presence across the area.

At the Faena hotel, 7Skyforce captured long lines of people entering the event.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner provided his thoughts on the event as he headed inside.

“It shows the support that people are having for South Florida and Miami Beach and the amount of investment that’s really growing here. We are at the heart of the world right now in Miami Beach and South Florida, where it used to be other parts of the country, of the world, people are really looking to come here and this conference is part of that and that’s why we’re seeing the president come here,” he said.

This is the second time Trump will provide the closing remarks at the event.

Road closures and traffic impacts will occur between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to officials.

Over at Miami International Airport, officials said there will be a pause in airport operations and delays when Trump arrives in Air Force One and as he motorcades from the airport to the hotel in Miami Beach.

⚠️ #TrafficAdvisory (03/27/26) ⚠️

We might face delays tonight because of a VIP movement at the airport. Temporary pauses in airfield operations are anticipated, and some roads entering and leaving MIA could also be impacted. Please plan for additional travel time today. Thank… pic.twitter.com/j2sqZmlAaT — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) March 27, 2026

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