Trump thanks Justice Department for overruling prosecutors in Stone sentencing

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — President Donald Trump expressed his gratitude toward the Department of Justice after the agency dialed back on its sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone.

Speaking to reporters in the White House, Wednesday afternoon, the commander in chief addressed the sentencing process for his longtime ally and confidant.

“I want to thank the Justice Department for seeing this horrible thing, and I didn’t speak to them, by the way, just so you understand,” said Trump. “They saw horribleness of a nine-year sentence for doing nothing.”

Prosecutors for Stone’s case had asked for less prison time rather than the seven to nine years they had originally requested.

The announcement came hours after the president had complained about the recommended sentence for Stone as being unfair.

“They treated Roger Stone very badly. They treated everybody very badly, and if you look at the Mueller investigation, it was a scam, because it was illegally set up,” said Trump. “It was set up based on false documentation, on false documents. You look at what happened, how many people were hurt.”

However, following the Justice Department’s request, all four of the prosecutors in Stone’s case abruptly resigned.

Stone was found guilty of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the house investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.

“You have murderers and drug addicts, they don’t get nine years, nine years for doing something that nobody even can define what he did,” said Trump.

