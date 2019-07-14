Trump tells liberal Dem women they should leave the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is wading provocatively into a rift between a group of liberal Democratic congresswomen and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In tweets Sunday, Trump portrays the lawmakers as foreign-born troublemakers who, he says, should go back to their home countries. He tweets: “You can’t leave fast enough.” In fact, the lawmakers in question are Americans and all but one were born in the U.S.

Trump assails what he calls “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe.” He does not identify the women.

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

But he’s unmistakably referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and her allies in what’s become known as the squad. The others are Reps. Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib. Only Omar was foreign-born.

