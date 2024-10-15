A man who was arrested outside of former President Trump’s rally in California is out of jail and is sharing his side of the story.

Vem Miller is speaking out after being arrested outside a Trump campaign rally in California over the weekend but he said he is a Trump supporter who alerted police he had guns in his car.

“If the president was actually at risk, even if it was 1% of what they said, even 1%, I would still be in jail right now,” said Miller.

In his own words, Miller addressed his arrest and assassination attempt accusations against former President Trump at a rally in California over the weekend.

“I’m actually Donald Trump supporter. I’m not an anarchist,” he said.

“Are you here in Nevada, or are you in California?” said Cristen Drummond, a reporter.

“I would say I’m at an undisclosed location right now. I’m not in Nevada,” Miller said.

Miller said his car remains impounded.

Authorities confiscated his car after claiming to find guns, ammunition and fake passports at a routine security checkpoint.

“I roll down my window and I say, ‘You know, just out of common courtesy, want to let you know that I have firearms in the car.’ Usually the police, thank you, and they love that you respect them enough to actually give them that common courtesy. Right? In this instance, no, he asked me to pull over,” said Miller.

Miller sent a photo of the citation, where police only listed two firearm violations. There was no mention about fake IDs.

Miller confirmed that police did find two passports in the car with different last names. One was issued in the U.S. and the other in Canada, where he was born.

According to court records in Nevada, Miller legally changed his last name in 2022.

This followed using several last names over the years, including Yenovkian and Steinberg.

Miller said he dropped Yenovkian to run for state assembly in Nevada in 2022, where, the registered Republican, lost his campaign.

“I dropped the Yenokvian based upon the recommendation of two individuals that were high up within the Republican party, because nobody could pronounce my Armenian last name,” said Miller.

As for Steinberg, a document stated that Miller moved to the United States and was issued a passport with that name, even though it’s not his legal last name.

Miller said he used it to protect himself while covering war zones as an investigative journalist.

“Through the passport office again, lawfully, of course, and I explained to them, ‘Hey, I’m about to travel to these regions where my Armenian last name could get me killed. I want a last name that would actually not result in that,” he said.

Miller is now working to clear his name and said he plans to take legal action.

