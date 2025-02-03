WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump mostly stuck to sports and avoided any talk of tariffs as he celebrated the NHL’s defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at the White House on Monday.

The ceremony was delayed nearly an hour because Trump was talking to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about pausing tariffs on the country, as he did with Mexico.

Trump made repeated references to Panthers owner Vinnie Viola being a friend. Viola was briefly Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of the Army in 2016 before withdrawing from consideration.

The team had a red customized “Trump 45-47” jersey framed for him. He was also presented a “Trump 47” jersey and a gold stick by Viola, Finnish captain Aleksander Barkov and American forward Matthew Tkachuk.

The Panthers made their White House visit before facing the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

