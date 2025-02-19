MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - President Donald Trump is speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Institute Miami 2025 summit, a gathering of world leaders, investors and policymakers in Miami Beach, after he played golf at his Doral resort in a daylong South Florida visit that has led to gridlock on the roads and traffic delays in the middle of rush hour.

The president departed Palm Beach International Airport Wednesday morning and landed at Miami International Airport at around 9 a.m. He was seen with his golf shoes on as he got into his motorcade, which took him to Trump National Doral Miami.

Supporters lined the streets near the golf resort, cheering and waving as Trump’s motorcade drove by.

“It’s something big and exciting. I love it. I love this president,” said a woman.

Trump is attending the event being put on by Saudi Arabia’s investment fund at the Faena Hotel. He is currently speaking at the event.

The conference, which kicked off Wednesday and wraps up Friday, brings together hundreds of investors and leaders from around the globe, as well as heavy traffic.

Miami Beach Police warned residents to expect traffic delays and road closures in the mid-Beach area as the president’s safety is top priority while he’s in town.

“People can expect to feel severe delays in the Middle Beach district,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Christopher Bess.

While officials said the area most impacted will be the mid-Beach area, drivers can expected gridlock to be felt throughout.

“From 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., people can expect to observe hard traffic closures and intermediate closures as well,” said Bess. “This is for safety purposes; we will have resources out there to best mitigate these traffic plans, and we encourage everyone to plan accordingly.”

Parking is also off limits between 30th and 41st streets.

Just after 5 p.m., 7News captured a large crowd at the entrance of the Faena Hotel as they awaited the president’s arrival.

Wednesday’s event comes amid rising tensions with Ukraine.

Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday to share a long-winded post where he took shots at Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The president wrote: “A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left.”

The social media posts came one day after Trump falsely claimed that Ukraine started the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. He said that after Zelenskyy criticized Trump for not inviting Ukraine to talks between U.S. and Russian diplomats on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy also took shots at Trump on Wednesday, saying he lives in a “disinformation space.”

Trump was expected to return to MIA between 6:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., but he was still speaking at the conference as of 6:30 p.m.

Drivers are experiencing delays on either State Road 112 or 836 before he flies back to the White House. They are encouraged to use the MacArthur or 79th Street causeways to avoid traffic.

