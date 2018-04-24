Trump softens tone on Syria withdrawal

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says U.S. troops will come home from Syria, but he wants to leave a “strong and lasting footprint” in the region.

Trump’s comment signaled a softening in tone. Trump was insisting just a few weeks ago that he wanted to pull out U.S. troops and leave the job of rebuilding Syria to others in the region.

Asked about his timeline for bringing the troops home, Trump reiterated his desire to exit Syria. But he also said that he and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed that neither of them wants to give Iran more of an opening in the region.

Trump said “we’ll see what happens but we’re going to be coming home relatively soon.”

He commented during a White House news conference Tuesday with Macron, who is on a state visit to the U.S.

