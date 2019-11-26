Trump set to hold campaign rally at BB&T Center

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of people are expected to converge in Sunrise to hear President Donald Trump speak.

The “Keep America Great” rally is scheduled to kick off at the BB&T Center, Tuesday evening.

7News cameras captured several supporters camped near the venue as early as 5 a.m.

“Trump! Trump! Trump!” a group of supporters chanted.

Some of those attending come from across various parts of South Florida, including Miami, Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach.

“This is the first rally I’ve ever been to,” a man said. “I’m just here to support the president. I think he’s doing a great job.”

“I watch all of this rallies on TV, and I’m just honored to be here and to see him live,” a woman added.

The event is expected to bring heavy traffic and road closures to the area.

Florida Highway Patrol said a restriction will be put in place against tractor-trailers, box trucks and panel vans traveling along the Sawgrass Expressway near the arena.

We have added information to our previous release for tomorrow's event at the @thebbtcenter. pic.twitter.com/PX81WBDWTL — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) November 25, 2019

Northwest 136th Avenue will also be closed until 10 p.m.

The Sunrise Park & Ride for the 595 and 95 Express buses will be relocated to the Orange Garage at Sawgrass Mills Mall.

Buses will be parked in front of Nieman Marcus and will be operating on regular schedules.

Gates to the BB&T Center parking lot will open at 8 a.m.

Trump is expected to hit the stage at 7 p.m.

