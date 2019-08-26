Trump says US may host next G7 at Trump National Doral Golf Resort

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said Monday that he is “possibly” looking at hosting the next G7 summit at his Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort.

The US is next up to host the G7 in 2020. Trump said while he hasn’t made a final decision on where to host the summit, officials “haven’t found anything that’s even close to competing with it.”

Trump was meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G7 in Biarritz, France, as he highlighted the pros of hosting the summit at his club, saying that it could “handle whatever happens” and repeated several times that it is a short drive to Miami’s international airport.

Trump is sure to receive criticism if he goes through with the idea and will face questions about whether he stands to profit financially from the large summit. Trump has received such criticism in the past for hosting foreign leaders, including China’s President Xi Jinping, at his Mar-a-Lago Golf Club in Florida.

Trump also stressed that the large club and resort could easily accommodate the large presence of G7 leaders, delegations and press.

When asked by reporters whether he will have any “surprise guests” at his summit, a reference to French President Emmanuel Macron inviting Iran’s Foreign Minister Zariff to this G7, Trump said “no.” Trump did compliment his French counterpart for a successful G7.

The Washington Post first reported in June that Trump was looking at hosting the next G7 at his Doral club.

