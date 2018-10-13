Trump says US is ‘hottest’ country in world

President Donald Trump says America is the hottest country in the world, celebrating what he calls an economy unlike any other in its history.

Speaking at a political rally Saturday night at Eastern Kentucky University, Trump is ticking off his administration’s accomplishments, leading with the low unemployment rate. He’s also assuring Kentuckians that coal has come back.

Trump is in the state to promote the campaigns of GOP candidates for Congress. He’s warning that Democrats only want to obstruct and says their lust for power drove them to be incredibly unfair to his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump also led for a rousing cheer for the state’s senior senator, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

