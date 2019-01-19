Trump says trade deal with China `could very well happen’

WASHINGTON (AP) — As trade talks between the U.S. and China move to Washington later this month, President Donald Trump is hopeful that the economic powers can find a way to end a costly tariff fight.

Trump tells reporters that “we’ve really had a very extraordinary number of meetings and a deal could very well happen with China.”

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and China’s economy czar, Vice Premier Liu He, are expected to hold talks at the end of January.

Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed on Dec. 1 to suspend further tariff increases for 90 days while they negotiate. The two sides have imposed tariff increase of up to 25 percent on billions of dollars of each other’s goods.

