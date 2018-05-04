Trump says time, place for NKorea meeting is set

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the time and place has been set for his historic meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Speaking to reporters Friday from the White House South Lawn before departing for Dallas, Trump says “we now have a date and we have a location. We’ll be announcing it soon.”

Trump suggested Monday that he was looking for the meeting to be held at the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas. That’s where Kim met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in last Friday.

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence postponed a planned trip to Brazil at the end of May to free up resources for Trump’s meeting with Kim.

