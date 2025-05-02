(CNN) — President Donald Trump says Harvard University will be stripped of its tax-exempt status, an extraordinary move amid a broader chess match over free speech, political ideology and federal funding at the Ivy League school and across American academia.

“We are going to be taking away Harvard’s Tax Exempt Status. It’s what they deserve!” Trump posted Friday morning on Truth Social.

Trump floated a trial balloon April 15 for the notion of removing Harvard’s tax-exempt status, and the Internal Revenue Service had been making plans to carry out the idea.

Harvard’s president has said the school “will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights. Neither Harvard nor any other private university can allow itself to be taken over by the federal government.”

