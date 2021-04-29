Trump says DeSantis ‘would be considered’ as 2024 running mate

(WSVN) - Former President Donald Trump said he would consider Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as his 2024 running mate.

In an interview on “Mornings with Maria” on Fox News, Thursday, Trump said he is “100%” considering running for president again in 2024.

When asked if he would consider DeSantis as a running mate, he responded, “certainly, Ron would be considered.”

Trump also said DeSantis is “a friend of mine” and “a great guy.”

“I endorsed Ron and after I endorsed him he took off like a rocket ship,” Trump said. “He’s done a great job as governor.”

Trump said the policies he would focus on for his platform include the second amendment, the border, tax increases and the energy industry.

Trump previously ran alongside former Vice President Mike Pence in 2016 and 2020.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.