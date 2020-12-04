Trump, RNC raise $207.5 million since Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee have raised an eye-popping $207.5 million since Election Day as the president fundraised off his baseless allegations of widespread election fraud.

The sum includes money raised by the Trump campaign, the RNC, their two joint fundraising committees and the president’s new political action committee, named “Save America.”

Trump has spent millions on filing legal challenges and pushing for recounts after his Nov. 3 loss to President-elect Joe Biden, but the largess is likely to be spent elsewhere.

Some is being funneled to Georgia, where Republicans are aiming to hold onto two Senate seats — and control of the chamber — in twin Jan. 5 runoffs.

Trump’s new PAC also allows him to build up his political bank account as he ponders his future, including a potential run in 2024.

