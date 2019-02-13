Trump offers message of support to Parkland families ahead of anniversary

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Washington, D.C. remains “MSD Strong” a day before the anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

President Donald Trump addressed the Parkland tragedy and offered words of support and comfort to the families, Wednesday.

“We cannot imagine the sorrow and suffering the Parkland families have endured,” Trump said. “Our entire nation mourns for the victims and their loved ones, and we pledge our unwavering support to work with the leaders in this room to secure our nation’s schools and everywhere else.”

The president addressed the National Sheriffs’ Association and pledged to keep schools safe.

Meanwhile, members of the U.S. House of Representatives also paid tribute to the 17 lives lost.

Some leaders on Capitol Hill gave speeches and read the names of the victims before taking a moment of silence.

