WASHINGTON (WSVN) – U.S. President Donald Trump has tapped Florida’s outgoing House speaker to be ambassador to Brazil.

Republican Daniel Perez is the latest South Florida lawmaker named to a prominent diplomatic post.

The 38-year old served as the speaker of the Florida House of Representatives since 2024 and represents the Westchester area in Miami-Dade County.

The U.S. Senate will still need to confirm his nomination.

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