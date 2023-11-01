MIAMI (WSVN) - Former President Trump made his second appearance in Miami federal court, ahead of a scheduled hearing in his classified controversy case.

He was there with his attorneys to review documents seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago estate, that will be used by special counsel Jack Smith as evidence he mishandled top secret files and obstructed the government’s efforts to retrieve them.

The judge overseeing the probe is set to hold a hearing Wednesday on Trump’s request to postpone the start of the federal trial.

Trump pleaded not guilty in June to 37 criminal counts related to the handling of those classified items.

