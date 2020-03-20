Trump: Interest temporarily waived on federal student loans

(WSVN) - President Donald Trump announced that interest on federal student loans has been waived, and borrowers will be allowed to temporarily suspend payments.

The president made the announcement in a Friday morning press conference.

“We’ve also, temporarily, waived interest on student loans,” Trump said.

Trump also added that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has directed federal lenders to allow borrowers to suspend student loans and loan payments without penalty for at least the next 60 days.

“Borrowers should contact their lenders, but we’ve given them very strong instructions,” Trump said. “That’s a big thing. That’s going to make a lot of students happy.”

