WASHINGTON (WSVN) —The Florida Panthers made their second consecutive visit to the White House to celebrate their recent championship win on the ice.

Players met President Donald Trump, who lavished them with praise in the East Room on their Stanley Cup win.

Panthers’ forward Matthew Tkachuk presented the president with a surprise gift.

“We do have a few gifts to give you, so I’d like to call down the captain [Aleksander] Sasha Barkov and Seth Jones. I think you’re going to like what Seth got you the most,” he said.

The tradition of winning sports teams visiting the White House dates back to the 19th century.

The Panthers’ visit comes after their impressive championship repeat last season, capped by a decisive 5-1 win over the Oilers.

During last year’s visit to the White House, the Panthers presented Trump with a golden hockey stick and framed jersey with numbers 45 and 47 to mark his two terms in office.

