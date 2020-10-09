Trump holding campaign rally Monday in Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail and will hold his first rally since his COVID-19 diagnosis on Monday in Florida.

Trump’s campaign says the event will take place at 7 p.m. in Sanford.

The rally will be Trump’s first since he tested positive for the coronavirus Oct. 1 with just weeks to go before voting ends in the Nov. 3 election.

Trump’s doctor, Sean P. Conley, said in a memo Thursday that he “fully anticipate(d)” that Trump would be able to safely “return to public engagements” as soon as Saturday.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.