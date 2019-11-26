Trump holding campaign rally at BB&T Center

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people have converged in Sunrise to hear President Donald Trump speak.

The “Keep America Great” rally kicked off at the BB&T Center, Tuesday evening.

Just after 5 p.m., 7News cameras captured a long line outside of the venue, as a steady stream of attendees filed past the parking lot and headed toward the entrance.

Inside the venue, hundreds of people were seen taking their seats.

Supporters anxiously awaited the chance to see Trump in person, praising his time, so far, in office.

“The man of my dreams is speaking tonight, the best president we’ve ever had,” said a woman wearing a red “Make America Great Again” baseball cap.

Hours earlier, several supporters were seen camping nearby, some of them as early as 4 a.m.

“Trump! Trump! Trump!” a group of supporters chanted.

“I’m not a morning person, and there’s only one person that would get me up at this hour of the day, and it would be President Trump,” said one supporter.

Some of those attending come from across various parts of South Florida, including Miami, Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach.

“This is the first rally I’ve ever been to,” attendee Manuel Vazquez said. “I’m just here to support the president. I think he’s doing a great job.”

Others traveled thousands of miles to attend the rally, like one man who came from Wyoming.

“[It’s my] sixth rally this year,” he said.

“The rallies are a huge success because, in numbers, [they draw] the people that really appreciate the work that this guy has done, the sacrifices he’s made,” said a supporter.

A band played live music on a stage set up outside of the stadium to entertain the crowd hours before the event.

“I watch all of these rallies on TV, and I’m just honored to be here and to see him live,” Deerfield Beach resident Cheryl Revell added.

“After he won, my business went up easily 30%, and it has been increasing ever since,” said a rally attendee. “I believe in what he’s doing for, not only for me, personally, but for what’s going on in the country in general and around the world.”

“This is America. That’s what we do, we vote for who we want,” said another rally attendee. “Apparently, more people want the president than don’t.”

Volunteers worked all day trying to register people to vote.

“It’s my first year I can vote. I just turned 18, so I’m very excited for that,” said a young rally attendee.

This is a homecoming rally for Trump, who recently changed his primary residence from New York to Florida.

The commander in chief is expected to address the ongoing impeachment inquiry at his rally.

“All that’s going on with the impeachment, we don’t believe any of it,” said one supporter. “It’s all political.”

“I think he’s going to win in a landslide, after the ridiculous charade of his impeachment hearing,” said another supporter.

Meanwhile, a crowd of protesters gathered in the parking lot for what organizers described as “an official unwelcoming speaking rally.”

“To send a message to, especially the people that still support Trump, that he is not for this country, and he’s destroying our democracy,” said a demonstrator.

“Donald Trump has got to go,” chanted a demonstrator.

7News cameras captured a large Baby Trump balloon. Just after 6 p.m., protesters were seen holding up signs and small Baby Trump balloons.

“My opinion is that nobody is above the law. Republicans, Democrats, nobody is above the law,” said a demonstrator. “If you commit a crime, and if you sell out the American worker, you should be locked up.”

Several leaders, including members of the Florida Democratic Party and other coalitions, demanded what they called “honesty and action from the government” in the removal of the president.

“In this county, in a year from now, we will make it very clear how Floridians and how Broward County feels about Donald Trump and what he’s done to our country and how he’s undermined our democracy,” said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.

The event has brought heavy traffic and road closures to the area.

Florida Highway Patrol said a restriction is currently in place against tractor-trailers, box trucks and panel vans traveling along the Sawgrass Expressway near the arena.

We have added information to our previous release for tomorrow's event at the @thebbtcenter. pic.twitter.com/PX81WBDWTL — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) November 25, 2019

Northwest 136th Avenue will also be closed until 10 p.m.

The Sunrise Park & Ride for the 595 and 95 Express buses has been relocated to the Orange Garage at Sawgrass Mills Mall.

Buses are parked in front of Neiman Marcus and are operating on regular schedules.

Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, touched down at Palm Beach International Airport at around 6:15 p.m.

The rally started at 7 p.m., but it remains unclear when Trump will take the stage.

