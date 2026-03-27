MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - President Donald Trump took the stage at a global economic summit in Miami Beach and his arrival to the area brought road closures and traffic delays.

7News cameras captured a mobile command center set up by Miami Beach Police along 32nd Street and Collins Avenue as well as a massive law enforcement presence across the area.

At the Faena hotel, 7Skyforce captured long lines of people entering the event and other bystanders taking pictures awaiting the president’s arrival.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner provided his thoughts on the event as he headed inside.

“It shows the support that people are having for South Florida and Miami Beach and the amount of investment that’s really growing here. We are at the heart of the world right now in Miami Beach and South Florida, where it used to be other parts of the country, of the world, people are really looking to come here and this conference is part of that and that’s why we’re seeing the president come here,” he said.

This is the second time Trump will provide the closing remarks at the event.

Road closures and traffic impacts will occur between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to officials.

Over at Miami International Airport, officials said there will be a pause in airport operations and delays as Trump motorcades from the airport to the hotel in Miami Beach.

He touched down at MIA around 4:30 p.m. and walked toward the media to speak about the ongoing war in Iran.

“On Iran, they are being decimated. They are talking, we are talking now, they want to make a deal. Very simply, our military is the greatest in the world by far. Iran is being decimated. Thank you,” Trump said.

The president will deliver closing remarks at FII Priority summit around 5:30 p.m. at the Faena Hotel on Friday afternoon.

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