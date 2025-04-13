MIAMI (WSVN) - President Donald Trump traded the Oval Office for the octagon with an appearance at an Ultimate Fighting Championship event in downtown Miami.

The commander in chief smiled and shook hands as he was greeted with a roar of applause at the Kaseya Center on Biscayne Boulevard, Saturday night.

The president attended UFC 314 after he landed at Miami International Airport at around 8:30 p.m.

A motorcade blocked traffic and brought Trump into the arena shortly after.

Also present at the event was billionaire Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, as well as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

This is Trump’s second South Florida visit since he implemented sweeping tariffs on all countries who do business with the United States, leading to thousands of European cars getting stuck at U.S. ports.

Wednesday morning, the president paused what he calls “reciprocal tariffs” for dozens of nations.

“We then brought it down to 10%, and so that made it a little bit less, but I did that because I wanted to be fair to other people, to other countries” he said.

Meanwhile, Trump increased tariffs on China to 145%.

However, late Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that electronics, including smartphones and computer monitors, will be exempt.

The tariffs would have a major impact on tech giants like Apple, since the majority of its phones are produced in China.

Trump’s Magic City stop also comes as the U.S. and Iran wrap up nuclear talks which the White House called “constructive.” He aims to shrink Iran’s nuclear footprint or have the country eliminate its program altogether.

“I want them not to have a nuclear weapon. I want Iran to be a wonderful, great, happy country, but they can’t have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

The delegations from both countries will meet again next week.

After stopping at the Kaseya Center, Trump was expected to head to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

