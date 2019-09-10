Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has fired national security adviser John Bolton.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he told Bolton Monday night that his services were no longer needed at the White House. He says Bolton submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning.

….I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

Trump tweeted that he “disagreed strongly” with many of Bolton’s suggestions, “as did others in the administration.”

I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow." — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019

