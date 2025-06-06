MIAMI (WSVN) - Despite President Donald Trump only being a little over 100 days into his second term, his team is already scouting areas on where to build his presidential library.

The Miami Herald reported that Trump’s son, Eric, checked out a parking lot next to the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami as a possible site for the library.

The land is owned by Miami Dade College.

However, The Wall Street Journal reported another location, free land provided by Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, as the family’s preferred pick.

The Boca Raton site sits less than 25 miles from Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.