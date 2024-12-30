Washington (CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that Speaker Mike Johnson has his “complete” and “total” endorsement, a major boost for the top House Republican ahead of a critical vote this week.

Trump’s endorsement comes as some House conservatives have warned they are not committed to backing Johnson in the speaker’s race. The President-elect’s endorsement could help Johnson lock down the votes he will need, especially after he navigated a chaotic government funding fight earlier this month that drew the ire of some members of his right flank.

But Johnson faces an extraordinary narrow margin and can only lose a single Republican vote to still win the gavel, leaving little room for error.

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, said earlier this month that he did not plan to back Johnson in the speaker’s race. Separately, a CNN tally of members prior to Trump’s endorsement found that nearly a dozen others had not yet committed to Johnson.

Johnson will face a vote on the House floor on Friday when the new Congress convenes.

Trump praised Johnson on Monday, saying he is “hard working” and “will do the right thing.”

“The American people need IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies of the last Administration. Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

After Johnson cut a deal with Democrats over spending in mid-December, Trump injected a last-minute demand to raise the debt ceiling that left Johnson grasping for a plan B. A revised GOP plan ultimately failed to get enough Republican votes to pass and caused grumbling among Johnson’s right flank that the speaker wasn’t up to the job. It also caused some to wonder if Trump would stick with Johnson ahead of the speaker fight.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.