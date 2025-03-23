WASHINGTON (WSVN) — President Donald Trump demanded an apology from Maine’s governor over a dispute involving transgender athletes.

The testy encounter took place in February at the National Governors Association Winter Meeting.

Trump threatened to strip Maine of its federal funding if it refuses to comply with his executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills responded with a simple “see you in court.”

The commander in chief took to Truth Social to write that, while the state of Maine apologized, he has not heard from Mills and is demanding a “full-throated apology.”

Trump also demanded a commitment from Mills to refrain from challenging the federal government’s stance.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.