Trump critics gather in Miami ahead of caravan protesting immigration comments

MIAMI (WSVN) - Critics of President Donald Trump and supporters of his Democratic rival have gathered in Miami to express their disapproval of comments he made about immigration and other members of his administration.

7News cameras captured demonstrators holding up signs, waving Cuban and Colombian flags and banging on pots in a parking lot located in the area of Northwest Seventh Street and 14th Court, across from Marlins Park, Friday evening.

A protester in a Baby Trump suit waved to 7News’ cameras near a protester holding up a sign that read “Fire Trump.”

Other protesters were wearing Joe Biden campaign T-shirts.

Biden supporters are expected to form a caravan and drive to Doral, where Trump attended a roundtable to show support for Venezuelan expatriates seeking the removal of Nicholas Maduro earlier on Friday.

The commander in chief also received a briefing and spoke about U.S. counternarcotics operations at U.S. Southern Command.

Participants in the caravan had scribbled or attached messages to their vehicles.

Demonstrators said the disparaging remarks by members of Trump’s administration, including a top staffer of Vice President Mike Pence, follow consistent attacks by Trump against Latino families.

