Trump considering sanctuary cities for migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s “giving strong considerations” to placing “Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only.”

He tweeted that on Friday hours after the White House said the idea was no longer under consideration.

Trump is accusing Democrats of failing to overhaul immigration laws and tweeting that, “The Radical Left always seems to have an Open Borders, Open Arms policy – so this should make them very happy!”

The White House had said hours earlier that it had considered a plan to release detained immigrants into sanctuary cities but the plan had been quickly scuttled by lawyers and dropped.

Sanctuary cities are places where authorities don’t work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to round up those living in the country illegally.

The plan was panned by critics as an effort to use migrants as pawns to go after political opponents. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls the plan “disrespectful.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.