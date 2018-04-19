Trump checks out anti-drug effort while in Florida

PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) — President Donald Trump is on his way to Key West, Florida, where he’ll get a briefing on drug interdiction.

Trump will be visiting Joint Interagency Task Force-South and will be briefed by Joint Interagency Task Force-South, Northcom, and Southcom.

He’ll be joined by his homeland security secretary, the acting director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy and other top aides.

Trump has made it a top priority to crack down on the import of illegal drugs. He argues that a wall is needed along the southern border to stop drugs-smuggling from Mexico.

But he’s spoken less about drugs that come through the country’s ports and through the mail.

Trump has spent the week in Palm Beach, Florida.

